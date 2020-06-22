Marilyn Jean O'Neill
Salisbury - Marilyn Jean O'Neill, age 66, of Salisbury, MD passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2020, at her home in Cambridge, Maryland from complications with an aneurysm, . A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Springhill Memory Gardens, located at 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, MD, 21830. She is survived by her mother Barbara Kellam, and stepfather Raymond Kellam, stepmother Melva O'Neill, and siblings: Colleen O'Neill, Michael O'Neill and wife, Natalie, Jenny O'Neill and husband, Tim, Shelly Alarcon and husband, Joel, Dennis O'Neill, and Amy Karttunan. COVID protocols restrict the provision of tents and chairs Please wear a mask, bring your own portable chair if needed and comply with 6 foot distancing. Arrangements by Holloway Funeral Home. See hollowayfh.com for full obituary and more information.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.