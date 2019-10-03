Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Walker Memorial Church of God
11429 Hayman Dr.
Princess Anne, MD
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Walker Memorial Church of God
11429 Hayman Dr.
Princess Anne, MD
Marion E. Ward


1934 - 2019
Marion E. Ward Obituary
Marion E. Ward

Princess Anne - Marion Elaine Essex Ward, 85, of here passed away at home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Born in Newark, DE on February 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Susan (Hardesty) Essex. She was a homemaker and the last charter member of Walker Memorial Church of God in Princess Anne, MD.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Maurice Ward, Jr. in 2013, Sisters Susan Quillen, Gloria Quillen, Carolyn Jester, Dorothy Annette, and Brother Robert Essex.

She is survived by her children, Michael Ward (Drucilla) of Salisbury, MD, Elaine Chapman (Randall) of Livingston, TX, and Darlene Bedsworth (Jimmy) of Princess Anne, MD, grandchildren Christina Wills, Mike and Danny Ward, and James, Tony and Dillon Bedsworth, great grandchildren Samantha and Jacob Wills, Hunter, Dillana, Ava, Ashton, Blake, Tessa and Gemma Bedsworth and brothers Ronnie Essex of PA, Kenneth Essex of Stevensville, MD and Douglas Essex of Wilmington, DE.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Walker Memorial Church of God, 11429 Hayman Dr. Princess Anne, MD with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Tim Shawyer will officiate.

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, 2019
