Marion J. "Hoss" Ennis
Salisbury - Marion J. "Hoss" Ennis, 95, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home. As a follower of Christ, he "fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith". Born on August 18, 1924, he was the son of the late William A. Ennis and Dora Holloway Ennis, and was the youngest, and survivor of his five siblings, William Ennis, Lillian Perry, Olive Phillips, Helen Windsor, and Anna DeVage.
Graduating from Wicomico High School in 1941, he joined the US Navy in 1943, and served aboard the newly commissioned destroyer, "USS Shannon" in the Pacific Theater in World War II. Aboard the Shannon, he served as a 2nd Class Pharmacist's Mate, working alongside the ship's doctor. His ship participated in the Iwo Jima and Okinawa campaigns, as well as mine-sweeping operations in Sasebo-Nagasaki after the atomic bomb was dropped.
After the war, he worked as a sales manager at the family business, J. I. Wells Company, until the business was sold in 1972. During retirement, he and Dru spent many winters at their home in Naples, FL.
"Hoss", as he was known to family and friends, loved baseball and golf. In his early years, he played softball in local leagues and, in 1962 was named "All-Time All Star" for his performance on the City Industrial Softball League. Later, he began playing golf, which grew into a passion he enjoyed until his health would no longer allow it. Most days during his retirement he could be found on the golf course at Elks or Green Hill.
A charter member of Quantico Road Church of Christ, (now Community Christian), he served as a Sunday School teacher, a deacon, and as an elder for many years. He also served as a trustee at Roanoke Bible College in Elizabeth City, NC.
He was a devoted husband to Druscilla Wells Ennis for 72 years. He is survived by his wife, and four children, Cindy Bennett (Don), Jim Ennis (Judy), David Ennis (Bonnie), and Norma Morris (Rick); seven grandchildren, Amy Bounds, Julie Brown (Dave), Jesse Ennis (April), Brian Ennis (Christina), Bruce Ennis (Ashlyn), Chris Ehinger (Erika), and Mandy Kirwan; 18 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
The entire family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the way Coastal Hospice stayed by our side through these last months. We were so blessed to have the team we did. Thank you Rochelle, Star, and Erin.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020