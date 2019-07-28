|
|
Marion Jacqueline Fritch
Salisbury - Marion Jacqueline Fritch, LCSW, died Saturday July 20th in Salisbury, Maryland just shy of 87 years old. Jackie was a life-long advocate for civil rights, world peace and social action.
Born September 19, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas to Brigadier General Donald Fritch and his wife Marion, she spent most of her childhood with her mother and brother Jerry in Winchester, MA. She has a masters from Simmons College of Social Work and worked over 40 years as a psychiatric social worker.
Jackie and her husband Bruce were early civil rights organizers, holding some of the first interracial dinners and events in their hometown of Elmira, New York. She worked tirelessly for conflict resolution and justice through the PALS, the Peace Alliance of the Eastern shore and the NAACP.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses; Pam and Chris South, Dana Simson and John Orth, and John and Judy Simson, along with 7 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. A celebration of Jackie Fritch will take place August 10th, 3-5pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2812 Old Ocean City Road, Salisbury. Live in Peace and Peace will live in you.
Published in The Daily Times on July 28, 2019