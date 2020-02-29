|
Marion T. Dunn
Hebron - Marion T. Dunn, 87, of Hebron, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury, Maryland, where she had resided for the past several years. She was born on April 26, 1932 in New York, a daughter of the late Salvatore Santoro and Marion Theresa (Haas) Santoro.
Marion spent over 30 years as a nurse's aide at Salisbury Nursing & Rehab Center. For the past 9 years she was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Mardela Springs. She truly loved people and was happiest when feeding them, playing cards, helping children or watching her favorite mysteries on television. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and she will be remembered for the special traditions and memories she shared with her family.
She is survived by her children, Jeanette Dotson (Billy, Jr.)of Hebron, Michael Dunn (Frances) of Glen Burnie, and Jessie Sims (Earl)of Florida; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Filipowitz, Jr. of California, a sister, Barbara Fetzer of Washington, and several nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Malcolm Lee Dunn, Jr., and Franklin Samuel Dunn.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery in Willards. Pastor Bob Kampmeyer will officiate.
In memory of Ms. Dunn, contributions may be sent to Wicomico Nursing Home, c/o Activity Department, 900 Booth Street, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020