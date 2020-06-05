Marion Wells Yewell



Salisbury - Marion Wells Yewell, of Salisbury, passed away on May 19, 2020 at Coastal Hospice. He was 74.



Born on January 7, 1946 in Maryland, he was the son of the late Wells Yewell and Martha Yewell (Holderrieth). Marion grew up in Queenstown, MD and graduated from Centreville High School. Marion played soccer as goalie in school and in men's league. He also enjoyed playing softball with the Dominion Team and went to the men's league. Marion was a member of the APBA for at least 40 years. He always did the flags for inboard racing and drove an opc boat for 5 years.For many years, Marion worked at Centreville Tag Along Trailers and Safety Kleen.



Marion is survived by his son, Christopher Yewell and his grand-daughter, Emily and great grand-daughter Ava. He is also survived by his significant other, Rachel Bornt, and her family.



During the seventeen years Marion resided in Salisbury he and Rachel enjoyed visits to Ocean City, attending boat races in Cambridge, gospel sings at local churches and campgrounds; and countless Shorebirds games.



Thank you to friends who checked in during Marion's recent stay in the nursing home. We are also very grateful to the staff of Delmar Nursing and Rehab who celebrated with us the miracle of Marion's coming home in April.



A Memorial Service will be private.









