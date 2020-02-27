|
Marion Wilkinson Oakley
Salisbury - Marion Wilkinson Oakley, 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Salisbury, MD. Born in Atlanta, GA June 15, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Ruth Wilkinson.
Marion received her bachelor's degree from Cornell University and her master's degree in Guidance Counseling from Trenton State College. She was in education for many years retiring in 1989 to pursue her and her husband's love of travel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Oakley in 2009.
She was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved playing cards, nurturing friendships and sharing her love of travel with her children and grandchildren. She was a master hostess enjoying all aspects of entertaining friends in her home.
Marion leaves to cherish her memory her three children, William (Kathleen) Oakley, Jeanne (Dale) Dwiggins and Wendy (Richard) Kemmet. Six grandchildren, Jason (Jessica) Oakley, Megan (Matt) Barner, Colleen (Fred) Tull, Kristen (Ian) Winstanley, Brian (Caitlin) Kemmet and Jennifer Dwiggins and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Family and friends may call from 12:30-2:00 PM in the Jackson Memorial building adjacent to Trinity United Methodist Church, 207 North Division Street, Salisbury, MD. Her body was donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High Street, Salisbury, MD 21801 or the Freehold Township Heritage Society, 189 B Wemrock Road, Freehold, NJ 07728.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020