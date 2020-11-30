1/1
Marjorie Barrett
Marjorie Barrett

Salisbury - Marjorie Ann Barrett, 82, departed this life November 27, 2020, at Baycare Assisted Living in Salisbury, MD. She was born on January 26, 1938 in Medford, MA, a daughter to John and Eveline Pugh. She graduated from Derry High School in Derry, NH.

Marjorie is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Clarence D Barrett, two sons, David Lee Barrett and his wife, Terry and grandchildren, Kaleb of Huntsville, AL and Emily of Parsonsburg, MD and Mark Allen Barrett and his wife, Eva and grandson, Elijah of Doha, Qatar. Marjorie is also survived by her brother Delbert Pugh and his wife, Sally and niece Susan of Derry, NH; nephews Christopher and Scott Pugh of Derry, NH. She is preceded in death by brother, Edward.

Marjorie was a devoted military wife and traveled extensively with her husband and family in the United States and Eastern and Western Europe, living in Belgrade, Yugoslavia for three years. After her husband's military retirement, they settled in Salisbury. She was employed at Barr Freightliner for many years and worked in the service department until her retirement.

Marjorie was a faithful member of Nelson Memorial U.M. Church in Hebron, MD and was a long time member of the Eastern Shore Seagulls Camping Club. She loved camping and traveling with her family and friends and spent many winters in Florida.

Marjorie has resided for the last few years in the Bayside Assisted Living facility in Salisbury. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers for their attention and kindness, especially the last few months.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 4th at 1:00PM at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Nelson Memorial U.M. Church, PO Box 254 Hebron, MD 21830. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
