Marjory Jane Clark
Marjory Jane Clark

Salisbury - Marjory Jane Clark, 97, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Sidney Floyd Shipman and Bertha Gladys Apple Shipman.

She was the Secretary for Immanuel Baptist Church and the Eastern Baptist Association for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing golf and bowling, and card games. She loved to entertain family and friends.

Marjory is survived by her son, George S. Fowler (Kathie) of Salisbury; 2 grandsons, Gerald "Tony" A. Streeks (Rachel) and RJ Howatt, III; a great-grandson, Beau Streeks; 2 great-granddaughters, Scarlett Streeks and Olivia Streeks; a step-son, Frank Clark; two step-daughters, Patty Cain (Ronnie) and Abbie Evans; she is also survived by two brothers, Don Shipman, Phil Shipman; and 2 sisters, Freda Shipman Harmon Morgan and June Grove Shipman Ballentine.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Hoel F. Fowler, and her second husband, William F. Clark, Sr; and a step-son, William "Buster" Clark, Jr., 5 brothers, Vernon (Mariel) Shipman, Alva (Ethel) Shipman, Jim (Virginia) Shipman, Marvin (Virginia) Shipman, and Sidney (Violoa) Shipman, and 4 sisters Dorothy (Harold) Shipman Elton, Ruth (Modie) Shipman Schoonover, Phyllis (Harvey) Shipman Mock, Betty (Don) Shipman Hazlett,

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron with Rev. Jeff Hudson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Immanuel Baptist Church and or Bay Shore Community Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
the Springhill Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
