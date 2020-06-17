Mark A. Ennis
Princess Anne - Mark A. Ennis, 47, formerly of here, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Beatrice, Nebraska.
Born in Salisbury, MD on September 27, 1972, he is the son of William and Sharon (White) Ennis. Mark worked as a heavy equipment operator for Ames Construction in Lincoln, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Carroll Ennis and maternal grandmother, Betty White.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Paige Ennis of Pittsville, MD, Cody Ennis of Salisbury, MD, Casey Ennis, of Salisbury, MD, Mark Ennis, Jr. of Fruitland and Dylan Ennis of Fruitland, two grandchildren, Calie Ennis and Carter Hastings, step-children, Adam and Luke McCulley, brothers William Scott Ennis of Princess Anne, MD and Shawn P. Ennis of Westover, MD, paternal grandmother Kitty Ennis, nephew Scotty Ennis, and nieces Ava and Emma Ennis, and girlfriend Theresa Stege of Beatrice, Nebraska.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. in Princess Anne where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Eleanor Laws will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Legion Post 94, P.O. Box 94, Princess Anne, MD 21853
To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Somerset Herald & The Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.