Mark A. Ennis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark A. Ennis

Princess Anne - Mark A. Ennis, 47, formerly of here, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Beatrice, Nebraska.

Born in Salisbury, MD on September 27, 1972, he is the son of William and Sharon (White) Ennis. Mark worked as a heavy equipment operator for Ames Construction in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Carroll Ennis and maternal grandmother, Betty White.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Paige Ennis of Pittsville, MD, Cody Ennis of Salisbury, MD, Casey Ennis, of Salisbury, MD, Mark Ennis, Jr. of Fruitland and Dylan Ennis of Fruitland, two grandchildren, Calie Ennis and Carter Hastings, step-children, Adam and Luke McCulley, brothers William Scott Ennis of Princess Anne, MD and Shawn P. Ennis of Westover, MD, paternal grandmother Kitty Ennis, nephew Scotty Ennis, and nieces Ava and Emma Ennis, and girlfriend Theresa Stege of Beatrice, Nebraska.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. in Princess Anne where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Eleanor Laws will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Legion Post 94, P.O. Box 94, Princess Anne, MD 21853

To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Somerset Herald & The Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved