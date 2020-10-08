1/1
Mark A. Holsinger
1951 - 2020
Mark A. Holsinger

Ocean City - Berlin

Mark A. Holsinger, age 69, died on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home where he was most happy. Born in Washington DC, he was the son of the late Francis L. Holsinger and Dorthea Andrew Holsinger, and step-mother Bernice Holsinger. He is survived by his wife, Linda Holsinger and son, Andy Holsinger and his wife Lindsay, and their two children, Ava and Alayna of Salisbury. Also surviving is his, sister Mary Linda Bleinberger, husband Steve, and their son Michael Koh, and sister-in-law Norma Long and her partner Jan Carver all of Townson, MD

Until retirement, he had worked as a manager for Royal Plus. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, working in his garden, bird watching and spending time with his "fur" family His family was most important to him and he loved spending time with them. Mark and Linda are most grateful to his special neighbors, Rheon, Randy and his wife Patty for all their help and support over the last years.

Cremation followed his death. No formal service or memorial are planned per Mark's request. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.




Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
