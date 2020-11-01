Mark Alexander Holland
Salisbury - Mark Alexander Holland, age 67, passed away after a great life and a long illness on Thursday, October 29 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, Maryland.
Our dear brother, husband, uncle, great-uncle, colleague, friend and teacher was born on May 7, 1953 in Paterson, New Jersey to John Vincent and Aileen (Hinze) Holland. He grew up in Bel Air, Maryland, Teaneck and Ramsey, New Jersey where he graduated from Ramsey High School in 1971. He received a bachelor's degree from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1975, a master's degree in biology from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 1979 and a PhD in horticulture from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey in 1984. Following post-doctoral studies at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, he and his wife, Cathy, moved to Salisbury where he began teaching genetics, molecular biology and plant sciences at Salisbury University in 1993. Through his 27-year career at SU, much of which was accomplished while wearing shorts and flip-flops, acquiring new Elvis Presley memorabilia to display in his office, or having a happy hour beer with friends and colleagues across the highway at what was, at the time Pickles Pub, Mark served as department chair, mentor to many, and research scientist, coining the phrase used by numerous other teachers and scientists who knew him: "that's why we call it an experiment!" He also traveled to many other parts of the world to give invited talks about his research at international conferences and maintained membership in the American Society of Plant Biologists and the Washington Academy of Science, among others.
Mark was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church where he taught Sunday school and, occasionally, played the organ for Sunday services. Many years, he coordinated the collection of donations for The Joseph House by the children of the Church at Thanksgiving time. His sense of humor was boundless. He loved all kinds of music, especially classical music, the blues, country, and rock. He played several instruments (piano, organ, and a bit of harmonica), enjoyed creating visual art (painting, drawing, and sculpture), was an orchid grower, a great and adventurous cook, a brewer of good beer, surrogate Dad to many pets, a voracious reader, and an avid bridge player. However, his favorite activity was planning and tending to his garden (which usually contained something unusual such as popcorn, for example) and distributing the extra seedlings and produce to many of his friends.
He is survived by his much-loved wife of 41 years, Catherine (Goodloe) Holland, whom he married on May 26, 1979 in Staunton, Virginia. He is also survived by his siblings, Paul (Rosie) Holland of North Caldwell, New Jersey; Holly (Julie) Holland of Mahwah, New Jersey; and Elizabeth (Al) Ford of St. Charles, Illinois. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law who were like blood relatives to him, Tom (Lenora) Brennan of Palmyra, Virginia; Robin Goodloe of Nicholson, Georgia; Neal (Karen) Goodloe and Tricia (Arthur) Arico all of Charlottesville, Virginia; and Jann Holland of Raleigh, North Carolina; his most loved nephew who was like a son to him, Eli (Lindsay) Holland of Asheville, North Carolina; nieces and nephews Emily, Matt, Chris and Charlie Holland; TJ (Carla), Chris (Virginia), Sean (Brittany), Peter and Molly Brennan; Maddie Ford (Andrew) Sanville and Johanna Ford; Meredith Goodloe (Donald) Estes, Paige Goodloe; seven great-nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother, John Holland, and his sister, Mary Holland Brennan.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who cared for Mark over the course of his illnesses, both in Salisbury and in Baltimore. We also thank the teams at Fresenius Medical Care, Peninsula Home Care and Coastal Hospice in Salisbury.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 4 at 2:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Visitation will precede the service from 1:00PM-2:00PM. Interment will immediately follow at Parsons Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Pastor Harry Wolpert and guests are encouraged to attend in casual attire, including jeans and flip-flops. Services will also be webcast live at www.Facebook.com/HollowayFH
. Due to pandemic-related restrictions, the number of guests will be limited and guests are asked to observe social distancing and face mask guidance throughout the afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation
, 30 E. 33rd St. New York, NY, 10016 or The American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.