Mark G. Detwiler
Palmyra - Chief Warrant Officer 4 (United States Army Retired) Mark G. Detwiler, 50, of Palmyra, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at home with his wife, Marianna Detwiler, with whom he had celebrated 8 years of marriage, by his side.
Mark was born in Salisbury, MD on December 15, 1969 to Gerald and Patricia (Kragler) Detwiler of Pocomoke, MD. He graduated from Pocomoke High School in 1987 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aeronautical Science from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, FL in 1991.
Mark was an Army Master Aviator who served as a UH-60 Black Hawk Standardization Instructor Pilot at the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site. His distinguished Army career spanned over 22 years. He was awarded the Legion of Merit medal for exceptionally meritorious conduct in performance of outstanding services and achievements. He was a member of the Army Aviation Association of America and received The Order of St. Michael. He also flew for Delta Airlines.
Mark had been a member of the Cumberland Valley Corvette Club and the Palmyra Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, going to movies and boating on the Chesapeake Bay. He was an avid organizer of home improvement and landscaping projects and looked forward to tackling the next challenge. He loved the outdoors, physical fitness and especially spending time with his friends and family. He loved his best dog, Tucker!
Surviving in addition to his parents and his wife are a sister, Kelly (Detwiler) Draves and nieces, Brooke and Taylor Draves, of Richmond, VA, aunts and uncles: Diana and Joe Harkness of Hughesville, MD, Carla and Brian Kragler of Salisbury, MD, Carol and Paul Yoder of Harrisonburg, VA, as well as many cousins. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Frances Dotts, of Rices Landing, PA, sister-in-law, Linda Mullett (Harry) of Newport News, VA, brothers-in-law: Jon Dotts (Florence), Joseph Dotts and Jason Dotts as well as nieces: Jessica and Julie Dotts and nephew, Jon Dotts, all of western PA and nephew, Jason Dotts (Mackenzie) of Cape May, NJ.
There will be a visitation on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA and again on Saturday March 21, from 12-2 PM with the funeral service to follow at the funeral home at 2 PM. Interment will be held at a later date.
Family and friends will be invited to gather for a celebration of Mark's wonderful life. Details will be provided at the service.
Flowers are welcome; however, if you so choose, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
The Mark Detwiler Glioblastoma Research Fund
(in support of the glioblastoma research of Amyn Habib, MD)
UT Southwestern Medical Center
P O Box 910888
Dallas, TX 75391-0888
Https://Engage.UTSouthwestern.EDU/donate-now
The family would like to thank Kathryn Peroutka, MD and her colleagues for the exceptional, compassionate care they provided for Mark.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020