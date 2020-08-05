1/1
Mark Joseph Vugrinec
Mark Joseph Vugrinec

Lewes, DE - Mark Joseph Vugrinec, age 72, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Abington Hospital, Jefferson Health in Abington, PA. He was born on February 15, 1948 in Detroit, MI, son of the late Joseph and Lillian (Mertes) Vugrinec.

Mark loved to fish, travel, play golf with his children and family get togethers. He owned First State Homes and developed several subdivisions throughout Delaware. During his retirement, Mark enjoyed being a travel agent, preparing cruises and vacations for his family and friends. In his later years, he became a dog lover and treasured the time spent with his best four-legged pal, Duke. Mark's last family gathering was the celebration of his granddaughter's graduation party, where all the family was together to celebrate the great achievement. All of his children would say the most memorable aspect of his life was the devotion to family and time spent with all.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Vugrinec; his daughters: Megan Latham and her husband James, and Reinie Thompson and her husband Kevin; his son, Micah Vugrinec and his wife Katherine; and his granddaughter, Jessie Latham.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mark's memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or Grass Roots Rescue, P.O. Box 422, Milton, DE 19968.

Please visit Mark's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com




Published in Delaware Coast Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Home
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
August 5, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
