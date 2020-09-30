Mark Stephen Lesocky



Mark was born August 21, 1961 and passed away September 8, 2020.



He liked music and strumming his guitar. He was a people person and liked to know what was going on with everybody. He enjoyed talking with people and soon had them laughing or at least chuckling. He was good hearted and would do anything to help someone.



Mark attended Wicomico High School and later earned his GED diploma. He was a carpenter by trade in Maryland and Florida. He was in love with tools and could do just about anything with his hands.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Jon Messier Caudle.



He leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Dawn Lesocky, Lake Placid, FL; stepsons Curtis Foksey, Salisbury, MD and Tyler (Will) Foskey, Forest Hill, MD; sisters-in-law, Linda Lockner, Black Hawk, SD and Sandra Finley, Boca Raton, FL; his father Francis Lesocky and wife Judy, Naples, FL; sisters Lisa Hall and Meg Lesocky, Berlin, MD; brothers Paul Lesocky and wife Frankie, Ocala, FL; Jimmy Alexander and husband Richie, Washington DC; also many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews; and a very special niece Alison Ardis, Berlin, MD.



He was full of life and will rest in peace.









