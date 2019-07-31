|
|
Marlene Wilkerson
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Marlene N. Wilkerson, 85, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, formerly of the Shore, departed this life on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Born in Makemie Park, Virginia, Marlene was the daughter of Ernest Norman and Charlotte Washington. She was married to the late Gilbert Wilkerson. Marlene was a Social Worker for the City of Philadelphia.
Funeral services were held at St. John's U.M. Church, Atlantic, Virginia, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Interment was in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo, Virginia.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her sister, Delores N. Crippen (Hursel); three sons, Kevin, Gary, and Rodney Wilkerson; daughter-in-law, Janet Wilkerson; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of great- nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019