Marlene Wilson
Crisfield - Marlene Hoover Wilson (83) departed this life on June 13, 2020. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 am at Bennie Smith Funeral Home Princess Anne MD. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Crisfield - Marlene Hoover Wilson (83) departed this life on June 13, 2020. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 am at Bennie Smith Funeral Home Princess Anne MD. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Somerset Herald & The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.