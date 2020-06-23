Marlene Wilson
Marlene Wilson

Crisfield - Marlene Hoover Wilson (83) departed this life on June 13, 2020. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 am at Bennie Smith Funeral Home Princess Anne MD. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.




Published in Somerset Herald & The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.
June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
