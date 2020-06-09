Martha Ann Thomas
Delmar - Martha A. Thomas, ("Ann") 84, of Delmar, MD, transitioned from this life to be with our Lord on Sunday evening, June 7, 2020 at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury, MD. Though she will be missed by so many people who had the pleasure of knowing her, everyone can take comfort that she is being richly rewarded by our Father in Heaven.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Bare and her husband, Chuck Bare, of Delmar; her son, Eddie and his wife Sonya of Alexandria, VA; two grandsons, J.C. Bare and Bryan Bare; a sister, Alma Thomas, and a brother, Bobby Allen, along with several beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Raymond and Martha C. Allen, she was preceded in transitioning from this life by three siblings: Jerry Allen, John Allen, and Dorothy Niblett.
Ann was born and raised in Vance County, North Carolina, and moved to Salisbury, MD, with her husband Alfred G. Thomas (Al) on December 5, 1954. The marriage lasted nearly 60 years, until Al's passing on February 7, 2013. They both had an undying love for one another throughout those 6 decades.
As the first-born child, to help her family make ends meet, Ann was relied on to work hard--and that she did. Her second-to-none work ethic carried over into adulthood. Ann was a quick learner and a real jack-of-all-trades. She was routinely recognized for her dedicated efforts and outstanding performance in a wide variety of jobs in multiple industries, to include poultry, clothing, and pharmaceuticals. Regardless of the task at hand, Ann Thomas always made it a point to set the standard for excellence.
To know her was to love and cherish her, as she made a lasting impression on everyone with whom she interacted. Very insightful, Ann would always let you know her feelings about an issue; you didn't even have to ask. She felt it was her duty to take time to listen to others in need, and to help them work through any dilemma in the best, most caring way. Any suggestions or advice she rendered always came from her kind, spirit-laden heart.
Ann Thomas was a long-time devoted Christian who regularly attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Delmar, MD for 4 decades. One of her greatest pleasures was that of preparing and teaching Sunday school lessons. She read and studied the Bible with unquenchable passion and devotion, in order to more thoroughly grasp the God-breathed wisdom within the verses.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Funeral services will be private. Pastor Michael Phillips will officiate. Interment will follow the services at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are being handled by Short Funeral Home of Delmar. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.shortfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.