Martha Copony Hafler
Centerburg, OH - Martha Jean Copony Hafler died peacefully on June 19, 2019 of cancer at her home in Centerburg, Ohio with her devoted husband, George Hafler, at her side. She was born on June 10, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan and grew up in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, and Salisbury, Maryland. She graduated from James M. Bennett High School and Duke University. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Jean Skelton Copony. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by two sisters: Susan Field of Athens, GA; Lynn Hales of Salisbury, NC; and a brother, James Copony, of Salisbury, MD.
Martha was a creative artist, excellent athlete, fine musician, and wonderful storyteller. She loved, and was loved by, her family, friends, and all animals, especially her dogs. She is remembered by her siblings as our wonderful, spunky little sister with a tender spirit.
Donations in Martha's name can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Times on July 9, 2019