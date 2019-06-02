|
Martha Ellen Mitchell
Eden - Martha Ellen Mitchell, 71, of Eden passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Born March 26, 1948 she was the daughter of the late James Luther Webster and Margaret Phillips Webster.
Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who lived for family and friends. She enjoyed cooking family dinners, fishing, and flowers.
Ellen is survived by a daughter Shay Wagner (Rob); step-son, Jeff Mitchell (Ronda); grandchildren, Rachel Foskey, William Foskey (Jen), Jayson Fitzgerald (April), Kristie Hull (Joe), and Michelle Phillips (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Nova, Sadie, Levi, Kora, Jada, Kenna, Jase, and Amaya; sister, Susan Collins (Lance); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Carlton James "Jimmy" Mitchell in 2002; son, Jay Mitchell in 1992; step son, Mike Mitchell 1992; and four brothers, Buster, Charles, Roger, and Douglas Webster and three sisters, Frances Percifield, Mary Adams, and Patti Mobray.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2pm Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Matt Sterling will officiate. Interment will follow in Parsons Cemetery.
Donations may be made in memory of Ellen to Coastal Hospice PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times on June 2, 2019