SALISBURY - Martha Irene Chandler Mitchell, 80, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at

Wicomico Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she had been a resident for the past 4 years.

Born on October 18, 1939, in South Boston, VA, she was the daughter of the late Harry H. and Martha (Robertson) Chandler and the stepdaughter of the late Elizabeth Mitchell Chandler. Her husband of 36 yrs, Yeacha Lee Mitchell and a beloved sister, Dr. Geri Mason are survivors.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Wesley Temple UM Church in Salisbury, where friends may view two hours prior to service. Interment will be in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.

Services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, PA, Funeral and Cremation Services.

Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
