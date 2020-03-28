|
Martha K Robinson
Salisbury - Martha K Robinson, 91, passed away March 26, 2020 at Hospice by the Lake. She was born in Spring Hill, now known as Hebron, MD. The last of eight siblings born to the late George W. & Ruth Dickerson Kenny. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Richard Robinson, "Robbie, of more than 50 years of marriage. Her siblings were Elizabeth Rayne, Florence Wilson, Charles, Walter, Robert, Richard and Stanley Kenney and one son Jeffery Robinson, May 14, 1993.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by four children, Stanford (Sandy), Kenny (Pat) Robinson, Donna Short (Eddie), Vivian Calder (R D ), along with 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She leaves behind her special sister-in-law Shirley Mosley; caregivers, Bonnie Johnson and Vicki Saulsbury.
Mrs. Robinson graduated from Hebron High of the Class of 1946. Through the years, she worked the family farm beside her husband and children. She retired from the Wicomico County Board of Education after 25 years as a bus aide on bus #83. She was a member of the Mardela Homemakers Club, Hebron High Reunion Committee, a Charter member of the Westside Historical Society, Adkins Historical Society, Wicomico County Farm Bureau, and Mt Pleasant Methodist Church. She volunteered many years for the Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Co. and Wicomico Farm & Home Show.
She loved to watch the Maryland Womens Basketball team, college women softball and the Baltimore Orioles baseball team. A favorite past time was cooking home cooked meals for her family, sitting on the porch in Athol watching her hummingbirds that would visit "her", watching deer, traffic and the farmers. She enjoyed playing table games with the grandkids.
Due to the mandates set at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Mardela Springs MD when permitted. There will be a public visitation Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 10 to 11am, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD, followed with interment in the
Mardela Memorial Cemetary. Honorary Ballpearers are Ricky and Nate Robinson, Darrin Short, Dan Calder, Joe Dickerson, Bobby Guy, Tommy Calloway, Bruce Abresch, Bill and David Kenney. Dean Perdue and Lou Bradley will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mardela Springs Vol. Fire Co., P O Box 299, Mardela Springs, MD 21837; Shiners Hospital for Children or St. Judes Children Research Hospital for Children.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020