Martha L. Miller
Ocean City - Martha "Maggie" Miller passed away quietly in her home. Maggie was not alone. Anyone as beloved as this good woman never is. Maggie had great spirit and fire. She grew up in a rebellious era and she personified it. In the best of her times she had strong entrepreneurial ship and drive. Mexico, a retail operation, "Maggie's Farm", a jeweler business, all things she created with a strong sense of adventure and drive. When so many had an idea and a dream but not the will and commitment. Maggie turned a thought into a strong reality. Maggie never had children but essentially raised her youngest sister. She was loving and caring, a great friend to many, a wonderful Aunt, and devoted to her family. I can hear her laugh, her sarcastic wit. She had a sparkle in her eye and with her smile it reminded us all of her Father, Norman Healy. Mortality is unkind and so is this episode. The world is slightly colder without Maggie. She will be missed but never forgotten.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2019