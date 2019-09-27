|
|
Martha Mae Gebo
Pocomoke City - Martha Mae Gebo, 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her Pocomoke City home. Born on July 26, 1940 in Pee Dee, SC, she was a daughter of the late David and Agnes Powers Lowe.
She was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother who volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, supported the American Cancer Society and served as a nurse's aid at the Holly Center.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Norman E. Gebo; two sons, Chris Gebo and his wife Pamela of Salisbury, MD and Michael Gebo of San Pedro, Ca. two daughters, Norma Roussel and her husband Paul of Port Huron, Michigan and Suzan Prince of Pocomoke City MD; eight grandchildren; Jennifer Haines, Jessica Kinney, Michael McCullough 3rd, Lauren Weiss, Jaqueline Roussel, Nicole Roussel, David Gebo of Crisfield MD, Stephen Gebo Of Toronto Canada and 6 great grandchildren and many extended family members.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 27, 2019