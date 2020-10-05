Martha Sample

Martha SampleMagnolia, DE - Martha A. Sample, 84, of Magnolia, DE, formerly of the Shore, departed this life on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Pinnacle Rehabilitation & Health Center in Smyrna, Delaware.Born in Accomac, Virginia, Martha was the daughter of the late Bill Taylor and Annie Sample. Recognizing the need to help her family, she entered the workforce at a very young age. Martha worked tirelessly for many years on the local farms and in the graters to provide for her family.Funeral services were held at the New Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery, Painter, Virginia, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam, Sr., officiating.Martha leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Lawrence Sample; seven grandchildren; one sister, Annie Sample; a special niece, Brenda Bailey; a special nephew, Darnell Sample; and a host of great-grandchildren; great, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.