1/
Martha Sample
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Sample

Magnolia, DE - Martha A. Sample, 84, of Magnolia, DE, formerly of the Shore, departed this life on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Pinnacle Rehabilitation & Health Center in Smyrna, Delaware.

Born in Accomac, Virginia, Martha was the daughter of the late Bill Taylor and Annie Sample. Recognizing the need to help her family, she entered the workforce at a very young age. Martha worked tirelessly for many years on the local farms and in the graters to provide for her family.

Funeral services were held at the New Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery, Painter, Virginia, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam, Sr., officiating.

Martha leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Lawrence Sample; seven grandchildren; one sister, Annie Sample; a special niece, Brenda Bailey; a special nephew, Darnell Sample; and a host of great-grandchildren; great, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved