Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Martha Virginia "Tina" Ward

Martha Virginia "Tina" Ward Obituary
Martha Virginia "Tina" Ward

Delmar - Martha Virginia "Tina" (Cranfield) Ward, age 87, of Delmar, passed away of congestive heart failure on May 17, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. Born and raised in Willards, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Roy Cranfield and Attress (Truitt) Cranfield, the mother of Vickey (Stevens) Burke and the late Jerry Stevens, and the grandmother of Daniel Burke. As a young woman, she worked at the old Manhattan Shirt Factory in Salisbury. Later, she served for seventeen years as a Wicomico County School Bus Driver, and was affectionately known as "Miss Tina" to the hundreds of students who rode her bus, which she elaborately decorated for each holiday during the school year. She left the Eastern Shore for a time to manage the restaurant operations at the Edenwald Retirement Community in Towson, Maryland, and later returned to serve as restaurant manager at the Dutch Kitchen in Delmar and the Howard Johnson in Salisbury, where she was a favorite of both customers and staff. In her retirement, she continued to maintain the vibrant personality for which she was known so fondly among her many friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, her wish is that those who knew her live their lives to fullest in memory of her.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 23, 2019
