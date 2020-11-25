1/1
Martha Vivian James
Martha Vivian James

Eden - Martha Vivian James, 82, of Eden, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home.

Born in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Peters and Olive Virginia Drew Peters.

Marty worked as a waitress for over 35 years for the former Johnny's and Sammy's Restaurant and most recently worked for the Elks and Moose Lodges. She loved gardening and flowers, her church family at Parkway Church of God, her pet dog, "Maddie", and she had an endless supply of love for friends and family.

Marty is survived by her three daughters, Margaret "Micki" Rickards (Robert) of Fruitland, Lori Ann Goble (Larry) of Millsboro, and Deborah Kay Fry of Thompsontown, PA; two sons, Jack James, Jr. of Salisbury and Charles "Chuck" Wilt (Tammy) of Duncannon, PA; several step and adopted children; ten grandchildren, Meagan Fisher, Heather Hancock, Leif Hancock (Sha'Kyra), Cory James (Ashley), Tanner James, Jamie Evelhoch (Jim), Ashley Baluh (Jeremy), Sean Fry (Nicole), Brandy Fry, and Tracy Collins; seven great grandchildren; and two sisters, Audrey and Carol Ann.

In addition to her parents, Marty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack James; a brother, Gene; and her twin sister, Mary.

The family will conduct private memorial services at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Parkway Church of God and or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
