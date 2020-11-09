Martin E. "Marty" Birch Sr.
Chincoteague Island, VA - Martin E. "Marty" Birch Sr., 58, of Chincoteague Island, VA went home to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020 at PRMC in Salisbury, MD.
He was born in Salisbury, MD on December 31, 1961 to the late Delbert and Irma (Andrews) Birch.
He was a member of Chincoteague Church of God, lifetime of Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, and Accomack Lodge #243 AF& AM . He loved to sing for the Lord and was involved with many praise and worship bands. He started the Salt Marsh Ramblers in 2015. It was a continued source of joy, sharing his love of our Lord through song with his band mates at various churches and parades. He touched the lives of the community over many years by volunteering and serving the Lord with mission trips, youth trips, and little league.
Marty is survived by his loving spouse of 29 years, Dawn Turlington Birch of Chincoteague Island, VA; Son, Martin E. Birch, Jr.and his wife Laci of Hampton, VA; Daughter, Kaitlyn E. Bradds and her husband Michael of Chincoteague Island, VA; three grandchildren, Logan, Alexis, and Bentley Birch all of Hampton, VA; Sister, Jane Hook Fetterman and her husband Dave of Chincoteague Island, VA; sister-in-law, Tanya Derrickson and her husband Gannon of Chincoteague Island, VA; father-in-law, Charles Ralph Turlington of Chincoteague Island, VA; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Snooks Turlington.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Salyer Funeral Home, Inc., Chincoteague Island, VA.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 2:00 pm at the Chincoteague Church of God, Chincoteague Island, VA with Pastor Kevin Stanley, officiating.
Burial will take place in the John W. Taylor Cemetery in Temperanceville, VA.
Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Flowers accepted or donations may be made to CVFC PO Box 691 Chincoteague Island, VA 23336. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com
.