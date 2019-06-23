Services Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD 21804 (410) 742-5141 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD 21804 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Martin Naugle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martin Ellis Naugle

Laurel, DE - Martin Ellis Naugle, 71, of Laurel, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Seaford Genesis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Harrison Samuel Naugle and Vivian Ellis Naugle.



"Marty" was a graduate of Delmar High School in 1965 and also attended the Jefferson School of Commerce in Salisbury. He worked for Delmarva Power from 1967-1970 before joining the Delaware State Police in which he retired as a sergeant in 1995 after having served for over 25 years. He was a graduate of the 32nd Academy Recruit Class. While with the State Police, he was assigned several duties, including, road trooper for 12 years, assigned to the canine division for 5 years, drug enforcement and undercover officer enforcing narcotics violations, and with the Detective Licensing Bureau. He was placed in charge of the Canine Division for the State of Delaware for which he was responsible for the training of the dogs and handlers. With this assignment, he went to Germany where he was trained by the West German Police and was able to purchase European canines in order to start a breeding program for the Delaware State Police. Near the end of his career, he was assigned by the Attorney General's office as a liaison between the State Police, Department of Justice and the Sussex County Judicial System.



After retirement, he worked as a Deputy Sheriff for Wicomico County in which some duties included be a Court Security Officer and a Bailiff. He also served in the US Army Reserves. He was a member of the Association of Retired Delaware State Police, the Board of Education, Delmar School District and attended All Saints Episcopal Church in Delmar and Nelson's United Methodist Church in Hebron. He was an assistant golf pro at Great Hope in Crisfield and Nassawango Country Club in Snow Hill, and then as the head golf pro at Wood Creek Golf Links in Delmar. He truly loved golf and was known as a great golfer in which he often played in golf tournaments representing the Delaware State Police and scored a hole-in-one, which is registered in Scotland. He won many championships over the years.



"Marty" was a 100% New York Yankees fan and University of Alabama fan. His idol was Mickey Mantle. He also liked the Washington Redskins and Chicago Blackhawks.



"Marty" is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Kathleen Eaton Naugle; 4 children, David (Dana) Naugle & their children, Brooke and Camryn of Belair, MD, Gretchen (Matthew) Wallace & their children, Payton & Colby Wallace, all of Princess Anne, MD, David Kermisch from Hansville, WA & his daughter, Elora, from Nanticoke, MD: Julie Kermisch and her sons, Ricky, Ian and Zach Williams of Citrus Springs, FL; a brother, Harry "Bunky" (Pat) Naugle of Delmar, DE; his favorite mother in law, Carrie Eaton; a brother in law, Eric (Angie) Eaton of Salisbury and daughters, Kaitlyn and Ali Eaton of Salisbury; 2 nephews, Mark (Jenni) Naugle & their children, Gavin, Emily, and Averi and Keith (Lisa) Naugle & their children, Hailey and Peyton, all of Delmar, DE; a close friend of the family, Lisa Kermisch of Nanticoke, MD; and his pet dog, "Gunnar".



A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Reverend Ken Athey, pastor of All Saints' Episcopal Church will be officiating. A reception will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Martin E. Naugle Delmar High School Golf Scholarship Fund, in care of the Bank of Delmarva, 9550 Ocean Highway, Delmar, MD 21875.



A special thank you to the staff of Seaford Genesis and VITAS Hospice exceptional care. The family expresses their deepest appreciation for the prayers, cards, visits and support during Marty's time of illness.



A special thank you to the staff of Seaford Genesis and VITAS Hospice exceptional care. The family expresses their deepest appreciation for the prayers, cards, visits and support during Marty's time of illness.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Published in The Daily Times on June 23, 2019