Martin Louis Mueller, Jr.
Hebron - Martin Louis Mueller, Jr., 74, of Hebron, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Martin Louis Mueller, Sr. and Margaret E. Saffield Milbourne.
Marty was a master plumber, gas fitter, HVAC, & pipe fitter, having worked for several companies until retiring in 2008. He and his wife loved to travel the entire United States. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Martin is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary C. Mueller; 4 children, Micah Mueller (Heather) Marnie Meade (Lincoln), Amy Mueller, and Courtney Brumbley (Brad), all of Salisbury; 8 grandchildren, Michael Mueller, Alexis Mueller, Taylor Mensack, T J Meade, Christopher Meade, Alex Brumbley, and Natalie Brumbley, Shania Bailey ; 2 sisters, Cathy Mueller of VA and Louise Wheeler of MD; a and a brother, Gary Mueller of VA.
In addition to his parents, Marty was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph Mueller and a grandson, Wayne Bailey.
Services will be private by the family.
Contributions may be made in Marty's memory to the LiFT Church, 801 East Naylor Mill Rd., Suite C, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.