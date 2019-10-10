Services
Melson's Funeral Services - Frankford
43 Thatcher Street
Frankford, DE 19945
302-732-9000
Martin Vincent Parker Sr.

Martin Vincent Parker Sr. Obituary
Martin Vincent Parker, Sr.

- - (Ret.) Staff Sargent Martin Vincent Parker, Sr. 61.

In loving memory - Departed in this life September 28, 2019 due to complications of head trauma from an accident, work related in 2013.

Born October 18, 1957 in Baltimore, Maryland, raised in Clarksville, Delaware by his paternal Uncle Henry and Aunt Louise Smith with love and guidance from his biological father, Pierce Parker, Sr.

Vincent went to Frankford Elementary in his early years, Graduating from Indian River High School, Class of 1975. Soon after graduation he enlisted into the United States Marine Corp. A passion he had at an early age was to serve his country. During his time of service, Vincent met and married his beloved late wife Dollann Elias of thirty-three years.

He leaves behind a son, Martin, Jr. of San Diego, California; three Sisters, Camille Parker of Millsboro, Delaware; Margaret Parker - Bailey of Ocean View, Delaware; Chonice Parker-Fisher of Chesapeake, Virginia. One brother, Pierce Parker, Sr. of Baltimore, Maryland, and a Cousin Stephanie Haygood of Selbyville, Delaware.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Delaware 19945, where a private service for family only, will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:00 noon.

Flowers and cards will be welcome at the memorial Service.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 15, 2019
