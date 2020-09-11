1/1
Marvin E. Smith Jr.
Marvin E. Smith, Jr.

Berlin - Marvin E. Smith, Jr., 75, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Marvin E. and Margaret Smith.

Marvin is preceded in death by a brother Ronald L. Smith and longtime companion, Helen Ruth.

He is survived by his brothers, Donald Smith and Randy Smith of Salisbury and sisters, Mary Smith of Salisbury and Cheryl Magee of Willards as well as several nieces and nephews.

Marvin worked for Chris Craft, Wayne and Pump (Dresser), Morris Paper Co and in the construction business. Marvin served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed old cars and his pets.

All services were private.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service
504 Franklin Ave.
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 973-2434
