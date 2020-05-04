|
Marvin Lee "Bunky" Evans
Ewell - Marvin Lee "Bunky" Evans, 84, of Ewell, Smith Island, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born on Smith Island, February 23, 1936, he was a son of the late Isaac and Essie Mae Evans Dize. His wife of 54 years, Eva "Maxine" Evans, died January 26, 2016.
He was a waterman and a United States Army veteran serving from 1956-1958 and was stationed in Alaska. He also worked with his son-in-law as a Mill Wright for Delmarva Co-Generation for 8 years.
He was a faithful member of Ewell United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, and was also a member of Ewell Fire Department.
He was an avid birdwatcher and Baltimore Orioles fan who enjoyed reading his Bible and doing word find puzzles to pass time. During his residency at the Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home he really enjoyed all the various church services and he loved participating in activities including BINGO and Ice Cream Socials. Most of all, he loved his family dearly and was very proud of all their accomplishments. Family was his everything.
He is survived by two devoted daughters, Natalie Blizzard and husband Jimmy and Ruthie Evans, all of Crisfield; grandchildren, Evie Morvillo and husband John of Crisfield, Jamie Blizzard and wife Lenora of La Plata, MD, Jason Blizzard and wife Amber of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Kevin Janz and his wife Kristine and their children Joachim and Ella of Norway whom he got to know through the foreign exchange program and thought of as another grandson; great grandchildren, Robbie, Ryan and Ryder Morvillo, Anastasia, Jace and Scarlett Blizzard, Abby and Aria Blizzard, Arielle Mullins and husband Andrew, and Aiden Haynes; a great-great-grandson, Declan Edwards; two brothers, Edward Dize and wife Connie of Rhodes Point, and Willis Dize and wife Debbie of Chincoteague; a sister, Betty Ann Richardson and husband Kevin of Findlay, Ohio; brother-in-law, Ed Marshall and wife Sharon of Henderson, Nevada; sister-in-law, Christine Marshall of Ewell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers, Elsie Mae Tyler, Lynette Ruth Dize, Margaret Thomas, Isaac Dize, Jr., Audrey Stevens, Mary Hexter, and Edward Dize.
Due to the circumstances, a private graveside service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Ewell Church Cemetery with Rev. Everett Landon officiating. A public celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Ewell U. M. Church or Ewell Fire Department, Ewell, MD 21824; or Tawes Nursing Home Activities Fund, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Published in The Daily Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020