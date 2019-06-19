|
Mary Alice Dollinger
Salisbury - Mary Alice Dollinger, 65, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in Binghamton, NY, Mary was the daughter of Fred Jarrett and Margaret Kelleher.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Michael, her three children and their spouses, one daughter Elizabeth (Aaron) Greenberg of Portland, OR, and two sons, Brian (Tonia) Dollinger of Alexandria, VA and Michael Mark (Kelly) Dollinger of Portland, OR, two grandchildren Leah and Samuel Greenberg, two sisters Jane Roma of TX and Margaret (Tom) Karpel of NY, two brothers Fred (Becky) Jarrett of NY and Michael Jarrett of AZ, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and rainbow baby Lincoln Carnel Dollinger.
Mary attended SUNY Geneseo where she met her husband and made life-long friends. She graduated from Binghamton University and began her career as a Medical Technologist. Later, Mary took up tap dancing, and through that formed a tight-knit group of "Tap Friends".
Memorial service arrangements are to be determined, and are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, https://hollowayfh.com/.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Richard A. Henson Family YMCA at http://www.ymcachesapeake.org/give/giving. Please dedicate your donation In Memory of Mary Dollinger.
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019