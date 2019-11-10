|
|
Mary Ann Culver
Pocomoke City - Mary Ann Culver, 88, of Pocomoke City passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home, surrounded by loving family members, courageously fighting an incurable lung disease called IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis) for over five years.
Born on November 13, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Hubert and Ruth Hudson Foulks.
Mary Ann was always a very active church member, most recently in the Pocomoke City First Baptist Church where she worshiped for the past 20 years.
She was an inspiration to her family as she served her Lord and Savior by helping lead church youth groups and using her voice as a witness to her faith by singing solos, duets and in the church choir. She loved to sew, crochet and gardening. She created many beautiful bouquets from her flowers and from wild flowers.
She is survived by one daughter, Barbara H, Vaughn and her husband Donald of Pocomoke City; one son, Roger Edward "Eddie" Hall and his wife Annette of Crisfield, MD; two sisters, Patsy Taylor of Snow Hill, MD and Margaret "Peggy" Dunn of Chula Vista, CA; 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Royce Culver, to whom she was married to for 24 years before he passed; one son, Roland Hall and two brothers, William and Eddie Foulks.
A Celebration of Life service, officiated by the Revs. Wayne Ayer and Paul Elligson, will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2 PM in the First Baptist Church in Pocomoke City, MD, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the First Baptist Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or the First Baptist Church, 204 Fourth Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.
Arrangements are by the Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019