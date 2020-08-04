Mary Ann Gumpper



Berlin - Mary Ann Gumpper, born April 28, 1943 passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 with family at her home in Berlin.



She is survived by her two daughters, and grandchildren: Daughter Lisa Davis and husband Chuck Davis; two granddaughters Tiffany Taylor and husband Jeremy Taylor, Krysta Brown and her husband Joe (Turtle) Brown and three great-grandchildren. Daughter Hannah Joseph; four grandsons, James Luby, AJ Joseph, Ricky Joseph, Billy Joseph and many great-grandchildren.



She is also survived by her sisters Connie Bassett, Linda Heath, and Mattie Lynch and by many nieces and nephews, and her lifelong friend Roxie Morris. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William Gumpper in 2008 and her brother Allen Lynch in 2019. Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Harold and Kathleen Lynch.



Mary Ann was a retired beautician after many years of having her own beauty shop. She had a special love for flowers with the ability to bring life and loved being outdoors with them. She also enjoyed the casino with her late husband William Gumpper. She loved being around her family and her great grandchildren.



She will be truly missed by her daughter Lisa whom she loved dearly. There will never be a day when I won't think of you, I will carry you with me always.



At her request, a private service will be held at home for immediate family only.









