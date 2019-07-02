Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Mary Anna Wallace

Mary Anna Wallace Obituary
Mary Anna Wallace

Chance - Mary Anna Wallace, 86 of here passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md.

Born on January 8, 1933 in Mt. Vernon, she was the daughter of John and Irma (Murray) Mason. Mary Anna retired from Genesis Nursing Home where she worked as a CNA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irving Wallace, Sr., two children, Barry Wallace and Irving Wallace, Jr., brothers Norbert "Doogy" Mason, Robert Mason and Dicky Mason, and sister Janet Mason Cooke.

Mary Anna is survived by her children, Johnny (Tubby) Wallace of Deal Island, Shelly Webster (Robert) of Chance, Richard Norbert Wallace, Stewart (Wendy) Wallace, daughter in law, Terri Wallace, all of Salisbury, 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on July 3, 2019 at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 217 Beaglin Park Dr. in Salisbury. Interment will follow in Wicomico Memorial Park. Rev. David Webster will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bridge, P.O. Box 680, Milford, De. 19963

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, Md. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 2, 2019
