Mary Arleen White
Mary Arleen White

SALISBURY - Mary Arleen White, 84, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Michael T. McGowan and Isabelle Duncan McGowan.

She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and was an assistant teacher for the Wicomico County Board of Education for 30 years, retiring in 2004. Arleen enjoyed spending time with her grandson, family, friends, and taking care of any animal that would cross her path. She was a generous and loving woman who would help anyone that was in need. Arleen's spunky and humorous personality made those around her smile. She was a strongminded woman who held firm in her beliefs.

Arleen is survived by her daughter in law, Michelle White and a grandson, Noah Michael Tracey White, all of Salisbury; and a cousin, Walter L. Taylor of Annapolis.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene White; a son, Michael Tracey White; and just recently a sister, Patricia L. McGowan.

A Graveside Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
