Mary Beatrice Adams Shockley
Millsboro - Mary Beatrice Adams Shockley was born on November 3, 1925 near Bridgeville to Thurman G. Adams and Bessie Adams. She passed at home with her daughter at her side on June 29, 2020. She attended Bridgeville Public School from which she graduated in 1943 and continued her education at Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware. During World War II she was employed by the Internal Revenue Service in Wilmington. On January 15, 1946, while at work she received word that a telegram had arrived for her. When she arrived at her rooming house, Bea found her soon-to-be husband waiting for her, after being separated while he was serving under Patten's Army in Europe since 1944. Tom and Bea were married at Union United Methodist Church in Bridgeville on February 10, 1946. In April of 1946 they moved to Millsboro, DE. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Former Post #22 and served as president, secretary, and treasurer. She continued to be a member of ALA Post #28 and has had a continuous membership in the ALA since 1946. She was a member of the WSCS/UMW and the Band of Hope Sunday school class of Grace United Methodist Church in Millsboro, a former member of the Millsboro Fire Company Auxiliary (1946-85), and the VFW Auxiliary. At the time of her passing Bea was a current member of Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, AARP Chapter 5340, Millsboro Lions Club, and Zoar United Methodist Church. For many years she was active in Lay Witness Missions on the East Coast with her late husband. She traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia with her husband and daughter as they served in Lions International. She moved to Independence in 2008 when her daughter retired. As a member of the Lions Club she received several prestigious awards including Ralph Helm Fellow, James McCarty Fellow, Melvin Jones Fellow, and Gene Polgar Fellow. The United Methodist Church recognized her with the St. Barnabas award for her dedication and commitment. She was predeceased by her husband PDG L. Thomas Shockley, her parents, her brothers Alvin, Leon, and Thurman Adams, and her son-in-law James Phillips. She is survived by her daughter PDG Mary Lee Phillips, two sisters-in-law, Norma Lee Temple and Emma Jean Shockley, several nieces and nephews, several cousins, and many very close friends who consider Bea family, some of whom even call her mom. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when all can join together to celebrate the life of this wonderful woman. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Millsboro Lions Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 502, Millsboro, DE 19966 or to Zoar United Methodist Church, c/o Carisa Pepper, 24463 Gravel Hill Road, Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro
Electronic condolences via www.watsonfh.com