Mary "Edna" Bedsworth
Salisbury - Mary Edna Bedsworth, 94, of Salisbury, passed on January 24, 2020. She was born in Salisbury on January 11, 1926 to her late parents, Robert Thomas Green and Bertha E. Givans Green. She was the wife of the late Wade Hampton Bedsworth.
Edna is survived by her daughter, Mary "Dee" (Milton) Pruitt; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her son Carroll Lee Hopkins Sr. and 4 siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10AM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior from 9AM-10AM. Services will be officiated by Rev. James Cullen. Interment will take place with her husband at Springhill Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to or a charity of choosing.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020