Mary C. Brinton
Hanover, PA - Mary C. Brinton, 88, of Hanover, PA died March 11, 2019 in Hershey, PA. Born on Nov. 15, 1930 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Charles A. and Viola M. Resh Gulden and wife of nearly 54 years to the late George W. Brinton, who died in 2008. She spent her career as a nurse, loved the beach and after her retirement, moved to Rehoboth Beach, DE. Five years ago, she returned to Hanover to be closer to her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Frantz (Steve) of Towson, MD and Diana Klunk (Ken) of Hanover; two sons, Joseph Brinton (Beth) and John Brinton (Laura), all of Lewes, DE; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Rehoboth Beach at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Drive, Hanover, PA 17331 or to the .
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019