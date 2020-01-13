Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Mary Catherine Gordy

Mary Catherine Gordy Obituary
Mary Catherine Gordy

Salisbury - Mary Catherine Gordy, 85, of Salisbury, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

She was born on February 17, 1934 in Hebron, Maryland, a daughter of the late Arlie M. Adkins and Margie L. (Wilkins) Adkins.

Catherine was the matriarch of the Gordy family. She proudly raised five children while working tirelessly as a seamstress, retiring from the Manhattan Shirt Factory after 28 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, and spending the winter months in Florida as snowbirds.

Mary is survived by her children, Deborah Hastings (Travis), Teresa Webb (Cathy, Brian, Randy), David Gordy and wife Trish (Jonathan), and Georgia Wolfe and husband Dave Rupp (Zack, Casie); Danny's children, Dawn, Danny Jr, and Nikki; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Clyde Adkins. She is also survived by her 4 legged companions Sophia and Suzie. She will be truly be missed by all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, William "Bill" J. Gordy; a son, Daniel Lee Hastings and his daughter Chrissy; a brother, George Edward Gordy; and a sister, Grace Tyndall.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. The Reverend Milbourne Adkins will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Gordy may be sent to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
