Mary Deanne "Dee" Pruitt
1948 - 2020
Mary Deanne "Dee" Pruitt

Salisbury - Mary Deanne Pruitt, 71, of Salisbury, passed on July 20, 2020. She was born in Salisbury on November 30, 1948 to her late parents, Lee Hopkins and Mary Edna Green Bedsworth. She was the wife of Milton James Pruitt for 50 years.

Dee is survived by her daughters, Teresa Stout, Judith Short (Wayne), Karen Haysley (Darin); 6 grandchildren, Brandi Barrett (Loren), Wendy Scott, Jessica Ebertshauser (Devin), Barry Marvel (Samantha), Philip Marvel, and Beth Haysley; and 3 great-grandchildren Evelyn, Cora, and Chase. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her grandmother Bertha E. Givans Green and brother Carroll Lee Hopkins Sr.

Dee was a long time employee of Super G and Giant Pharmacy in Salisbury until she retired in 2015.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10 am at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior from 9-10 am. Services will be officiated by Rev. Jimmy Cullen. Interment will take place at Springhill Memory Gardens.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
JUL
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandra Key
Friend
