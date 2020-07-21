Mary Deanne "Dee" Pruitt
Salisbury - Mary Deanne Pruitt, 71, of Salisbury, passed on July 20, 2020. She was born in Salisbury on November 30, 1948 to her late parents, Lee Hopkins and Mary Edna Green Bedsworth. She was the wife of Milton James Pruitt for 50 years.
Dee is survived by her daughters, Teresa Stout, Judith Short (Wayne), Karen Haysley (Darin); 6 grandchildren, Brandi Barrett (Loren), Wendy Scott, Jessica Ebertshauser (Devin), Barry Marvel (Samantha), Philip Marvel, and Beth Haysley; and 3 great-grandchildren Evelyn, Cora, and Chase. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her grandmother Bertha E. Givans Green and brother Carroll Lee Hopkins Sr.
Dee was a long time employee of Super G and Giant Pharmacy in Salisbury until she retired in 2015.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10 am at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior from 9-10 am. Services will be officiated by Rev. Jimmy Cullen. Interment will take place at Springhill Memory Gardens.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
