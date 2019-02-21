|
|
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Bowden
Chincoteague Island - Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Bowden, 91, of Chincoteague Island, VA passed away on February 10, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury, MD.
She was born on Chincoteague Island, VA on December 7, 1927 to the late Joshua and Irene (Taylor) Reynolds.
She was a member of Union Baptist Church and Ladies Aid on Chincoteague Island, VA.
Mary is survived by her son, A. J. Bowden and his wife Kathy of Chincoteague Island, VA; Granddaughter, Evie Bowden of Chincoteague Island, VA; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rodney Bowden, brother, Arthur Reynolds, and sister, Alice Birch, .
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 2:00 pm at the Salyer Funeral Home, Inc., Chincoteague Island, VA with Rev. Kevin Eley, officiating.
Burial will take place in the Reynolds Cemetery on Chincoteague Island, VA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Chincoteague Food Closet 6241 Taylor Street Chincoteague Island, VA 23336. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019