Services
Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. - Chincoteague
6327 Church Street
Chincoteague, VA 23336
757-336-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bowden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Bowden


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Bowden Obituary
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Bowden

Chincoteague Island - Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Bowden, 91, of Chincoteague Island, VA passed away on February 10, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury, MD.

She was born on Chincoteague Island, VA on December 7, 1927 to the late Joshua and Irene (Taylor) Reynolds.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church and Ladies Aid on Chincoteague Island, VA.

Mary is survived by her son, A. J. Bowden and his wife Kathy of Chincoteague Island, VA; Granddaughter, Evie Bowden of Chincoteague Island, VA; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rodney Bowden, brother, Arthur Reynolds, and sister, Alice Birch, .

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 2:00 pm at the Salyer Funeral Home, Inc., Chincoteague Island, VA with Rev. Kevin Eley, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Reynolds Cemetery on Chincoteague Island, VA.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Chincoteague Food Closet 6241 Taylor Street Chincoteague Island, VA 23336. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.