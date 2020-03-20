|
|
Mary Ellen Donoway
Salisbury - Mary Ellen Donoway, 80, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born May 11, 1939 in Salisbury she was the daughter of the late D. Ernest Matthews and his wife Dorothy and Stella Frances Sirmen Harmon and her husband Lloyd.
Mary Ellen worked as a seamstress at many local shirt factories. She later worked to get her CNA license and for a short time worked at Salisbury Nursing Home and then transitioned to caring for people in their home.
She is survived by her husband, Thurman "Pete" Dale Donoway, Sr.; five children, Thurman Dale Donoway, Jr. (Debbie), Ellen Baker (Frank), Daniel Donoway (Jackie), William Donoway, and Maurice Donoway, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, four brothers, Ernest Matthews (Betsy), Daniel Matthews (Carolyn), Theodore Matthews (Deena), and Robert Matthews (Jennifer), two sisters, Patricia Schrawder and Dorothy Ballard (Wayne); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Darlene; and brother-in-law, Larry Schrawder.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Mary Ellen to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020