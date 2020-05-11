|
Mary Evelyn Jestice
Laurel - Evelyn "Eb" Jestice, 70, of Laurel, Delaware, passed away Friday, May 8th, 2020.
Evelyn was born December 3rd, 1949 in Salisbury, MD to James L. and Helen V. Parsons, as the youngest of five children. She and her late husband, Dale V. Jestice, were crop and poultry farmers in Laurel. She loved animals of all types and had many fur-kids through the years. She loved to play board and card games with her family and friends. Evelyn was known as the kindest and sweetest person, had a smile for everyone, and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and her home-cooked dinners and Christmas fudge will be sorely missed.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Mark Prettyman, and grand-fur-kids Paschal, Cobalt, and Heisenberg; her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Angel Jestice, and grandsons Coleman, Ethan, and Nolan; her sister Jane Baugh; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family members, all of whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Helen; her husband Dale, her brothers Skip, Dave, and Daniel Parsons; and a cousin Linda Brittingham.
A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
