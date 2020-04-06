|
|
Mary F. Werner
Sharptown - Mary F. Werner of Sharptown passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil G. Werner. She is survived by her son, Anthony Werner and his wife Jo; grandchildren, Amber and Dalton; and a great granddaughter, Lana.
Due to the current gathering restrictions a viewing will not be held, a private graveside service will be held at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. The family wishes for friends to conserve their funds and not send flowers to the service. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020