Mary Frances Carey
New Church, VA - Mary Frances Carey, the wife of William C. Carey, Jr. of New Church, VA passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born on February 07,1923 in Oak Hall, VA, the eldest daughter of Samuel L. Trader and his wife, Lena Bundick Trader.
Mrs. Carey attended elementary school at Temperanceville, VA and finished high school at Virginia Interment Junior College in Bristol, VA, where she also was enrolled for two years of college. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Westhampton College, University of Richmond, VA in 1944.
Mrs. Carey taught science and mathematics at Atlantic High School in Oak Hall, VA, retiring in 1976. She had been a mathematician at the Navel Aviation Ordnance Test Station, Chincoteague, (present Wallops Station) for seven years. In 1981, Mrs. Carey became a certified genealogist and spent an additional 15 years tracing family histories and recording local tombstones. Tombstone Inscriptions of upper Accomack County, VA and was printed in 1996.
Mrs. Carey enjoyed reading, gardening, watching PGA golf, and her family. She belonged to Downing Methodist Church and a member of the Jamestowne Society and an honorary member of GHOTES.
She is survived by her two children, Janice C. Williams and husband, Allen, William Jeffrey Carey and wife, Rebecca B. Carey, five grandchildren, Nicole W. Miles, Rachel W. Rivera, Joshua Williams, William Tyler Carey and Miranda L. Carey. She also, leaves eleven great-grandchildren.
There will be a Graveside Service held at Downing Methodist Church, Oak Hall, VA on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Maury Enright officiating and interment at same.
Local Arrangements by Fox Funeral Home, Temperanceville, VA
