Salisbury - Mary Frances Disharoon, 95, of Salisbury went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in East New Market she was the daughter of the late William Monroe Sellers and Elsie May Langford Sellers. She was the wife of the late Rev. John Calvin Disharoon, Sr. who died in 2001.



Mrs. Disharoon worked for the Wicomico County Board of Education for 19 years retiring in 1989. She was a longtime member of the Wesleyan Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.



She is survived by daughters, Sylvia (Tommy) Smith of Salisbury, Judy (Jim) Thomas of Salisbury, Karen (Daniel) Hall of Fishers, IN, Pam Thompson of Salisbury; daughter-in-law Helen Donovan of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by grandchildren, Allen Perdue, Sean Manvell, Cory Manvell, Jennifer Rauchfuss, Jessica Hall; great grandchildren, Lauren, Jonah, Emma and Vanden and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John C. Disharoon, Jr. two brothers and five sisters.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11 am at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 am to 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.



Contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary